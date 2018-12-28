Ryan Bowman set to leave Motherwell after bid accepted

Exeter City and another English club have been linked with the 27-year-old forward.

Ryan Bowman: He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Striker Ryan Bowman is on his way out of Motherwell after the club accepted an offer from an unnamed English League Two side.

The 27-year-old former Gateshead player moved to Fir Park in the summer of 2016 and would be out of contract at the end of the season.

He has been linked with Exeter City and another English league club.

Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson said: "We have accepted an offer from another club from Ryan.

"They have made him an offer that we couldn't compete with.

"Ryan is speaking personal terms now and heading down there for a medical. So we will see what happens with that one.

"We are a selling club, we sell players, and it frees up his wages to try and go and replace him if he does get the deal done."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.