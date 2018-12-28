Derek McInnes looking for winning end to tough December

Fourth-placed Aberdeen travel to take on Livingston in the Premiership on Saturday.

McInnes: Wants winning end to year. SNS Group

Derek McInnes is looking for his Aberdeen side to sign off a demanding December with a win at Livingston on Saturday.

The trip to West Lothian will be the Dons' ninth game of the month and their 4-3 home defeat to leaders Celtic on Boxing Day left them in fourth place in the Premiership.

In between, Aberdeen won five out of six fixtures and McInnes is hoping to end the year on a high.

He told the club's official website: "It's important we try and finish the month off in winning ways.

"December has been really demanding on everyone, staff, supporters and especially the players with the physical output they have to give.

"We've picked up a couple of injuries as a consequence of just too many games, with Niall (McGinn) and Max (Lowe)'s groin problems.

"And I do think the players have acquitted themselves very well, won some important games in December and their focus has been good as it's not just the physical aspect but trying to be at our best for each and every game.

'We have to go to difficult places throughout the season and although we haven't been to Livingston yet, we recognise the challenge ahead of us' Derek McInnes

"But we know the importance of tomorrow and I'm sure the players will give one last effort before we get a few days off."

Aberdeen beat Livingston 3-2 at Pittodrie earlier in the month and McInnes is preparing for another tough game on Livi's artificial surface, against a side who have impressed since coming up from the Championship this year.

He said: "They have surprised a lot of people, having sustained their form so far into the campaign, and they deserve a lot of credit.

"They've only lost once at home and some good teams have gone there and came away with nothing or just a point, so to win there will be a big ask for us but that is the intention.

"We have to go to difficult places throughout the season and although we haven't been to Livingston yet, we recognise the challenge ahead of us.

"It's important that we're ready for what's coming and try and stand up to the good of what they've got as a team but also impose ourselves on them.

"The game here was very hard fought and I expect it to be similar again."

