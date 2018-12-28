  • STV
  • MySTV

Derek McInnes looking for winning end to tough December

STV

Fourth-placed Aberdeen travel to take on Livingston in the Premiership on Saturday.

McInnes: Wants winning end to year.
McInnes: Wants winning end to year. SNS Group

Derek McInnes is looking for his Aberdeen side to sign off a demanding December with a win at Livingston on Saturday.

The trip to West Lothian will be the Dons' ninth game of the month and their 4-3 home defeat to leaders Celtic on Boxing Day left them in fourth place in the Premiership.

In between, Aberdeen won five out of six fixtures and McInnes is hoping to end the year on a high.

He told the club's official website: "It's important we try and finish the month off in winning ways.

"December has been really demanding on everyone, staff, supporters and especially the players with the physical output they have to give.

"We've picked up a couple of injuries as a consequence of just too many games, with Niall (McGinn) and Max (Lowe)'s groin problems.

"And I do think the players have acquitted themselves very well, won some important games in December and their focus has been good as it's not just the physical aspect but trying to be at our best for each and every game.

'We have to go to difficult places throughout the season and although we haven't been to Livingston yet, we recognise the challenge ahead of us'
Derek McInnes

"But we know the importance of tomorrow and I'm sure the players will give one last effort before we get a few days off."

Aberdeen beat Livingston 3-2 at Pittodrie earlier in the month and McInnes is preparing for another tough game on Livi's artificial surface, against a side who have impressed since coming up from the Championship this year.

He said: "They have surprised a lot of people, having sustained their form so far into the campaign, and they deserve a lot of credit.

"They've only lost once at home and some good teams have gone there and came away with nothing or just a point, so to win there will be a big ask for us but that is the intention.

"We have to go to difficult places throughout the season and although we haven't been to Livingston yet, we recognise the challenge ahead of us.

"It's important that we're ready for what's coming and try and stand up to the good of what they've got as a team but also impose ourselves on them.

"The game here was very hard fought and I expect it to be similar again."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.