Levein wants focus of Hibs clash to be on football

Hibernian coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd last time the sides met.

Levein: Wants focus to be on football. SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein hopes the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Saturday passes off without any unsavoury incidents.

When Hibs visited Tynecastle in the Ladbrokes Premiership on October 31, head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd as the home side had what would have been a stoppage-time winner disallowed, with the game finishing goalless.

Assistant referees David McGeachie and Frank Connor joined Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal in being the victims of attacks from the stands and police later announced they had made five arrests, including one in connection with an assault on a match official.

Both clubs issued a joint statement which condemned "isolated events which marred an otherwise compelling fixture."

This time Levein is looking for the focus to be on the football. He said: "I don't think it will be in the players' minds.

"The last game was about both teams so intent in competing and being seen to compete that the football stuff went out the window. We would have been better having an all-in wrestling match for 90 minutes." Craig Levein.

"We had a chat with the police earlier this week. I think they were being diligent and doing their jobs and I think we are all looking for the same thing, for all the action to be on the field and nowhere else, and touch wood that will be the case for tomorrow.

"We won't lose that atmosphere. I think that will still be there, for sure.

"The last game was about both teams so intent in competing and being seen to compete that the football stuff went out the window. We would have been better having an all-in wrestling match for 90 minutes.

"The last game was tense, the players felt it, and I think the team that can play the best will have a good chance of winning.

"I don't think either of the teams have played particularly well in recent matches so we will see what happens."

Levein, who is "slightly surprised" by the 5.30pm kick-off on a Saturday night, admitted life in the dugout is "difficult sometimes" as he contemplates another 90 minutes in front of Hibs supporters.

The former Hearts defender said: "I very rarely pay attention to what's going on behind me. I'm more interested in what's going on in front of me.

"Throughout the years I have tried my hardest not to engage with away supporters. I try not to as a rule and I will continue to do the same thing."

