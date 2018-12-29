McCrorie starts for Rangers, Edouard on Celtic bench

Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers have named their teams for the Old Firm derby.

Edouard won't start against Rangers. SNS Group

Odsonne Edouard has not been named in Celtic's starting XI for his side's Premiership encounter with Rangers at Ibrox.

The striker went off injured in his side's 3-0 win over Motherwell on December 16 and was a doubt for the remaining December fixtures but came off the bench to help his team to a 4-3 win at Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers has decided against starting him in the top of the table clash on Saturday. Youngster Mikey Johnston starts again after seizing his opportunity to shine in recent games.

Steven Gerrard has made two changes to his Rangers side, with Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent returning from injury.

The hosts start with Allan McGregor in goal behind a back four of Andy Halliday, Joe Worrall, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie join Arfield in a midfield trio while Daniel Candeias and Kent are charged with providing Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Wes Foderingham, Nikola Katic, Kyle Lafferty, Jon Flanagan, Lee Wallace, Lassana Coulibaly and Glenn Middleton are the Rangers substitutes.

Celtic have Craig Gordon in goal but Kieran Tierney hasn't recoveredd from injury in time to start. Callum Mcgregor fills in at left back alongside Filip Benkovic, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are at the heart of the midfield with Ryan Christie, Scott Sinclair and James Forrest supporting Johnston.

Tierney makes the bench alongside Scott Bain, Kristoffer Ajer, Anthony Ralston, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan and Edouard.