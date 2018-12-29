  • STV
Gerrard: My Rangers players brought their A+ game today

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Rangers boss celebrated after his team ended a long run without a win over Celtic.

Steven Gerrard had nothing but praise for his Rangers players after they ended their long wait for a league victory over Celtic with a 1-0 win at Ibrox.

A first half goal by Ryan Jack earned Rangers first league win over their rivals since 2012 and Gerrard said that the success was for the fans.

"I'm in a good place," he said. "Obviously it's a fantastic result for myself and the team but this is about the supporters.

"They've waited an awful long time for an Old Firm victory. You could feel the tension and the emotion in the air and in the dying moments of the game.

"I'm just pleased for them that they can enjoy the victory today."

Gerrard said that he had told his players that they would need to deliver their best to match the champions and was delighted that they had exceeded his expectations.

"The performance was really good, really, really strong," he said. "I asked for their A game and they gave me their A+ game. To a man, all over the pitch, we were better than Celtic today.

"We won every single one v one, we were more aggressive, we created more. We could have won by a bigger margin but they're a good team, they stuck in there and made the final moments tense. But I'm so pleased with my players right now. So pleased.

"We wanted to play in a way that was 'front foot'. I think you can see over the last six months the way that we're trying to get to, which is certainly here at Ibrox to be aggressive and front foot and go and press teams and make it uncomfortable.

"I've watched Celtic for many years and we showed them too much respect in the first Old Firm. If you show good players too much respect then they can pass you off the pitch and today we never gave them a second. We picked a team that was aggressive and they've delivered."

'It was a fixture that we dared not lose today because the gap would have been very damaging. A draw wouldn't have been helpful either.'
Steven Gerrard

Victory took Rangers level on points with Celtic at the top of the table, though Celtic hold a game in hand and a better goal difference. Gerrard admitted that a Celtic win could have cut them adrift but said that there was no danger of getting carried away over the position.

"There's still a lot of improvement and growing needed from us but we need to take confidence from that performance," he said."That's the level we're looking for.

"Celtic are a fantastic team and there's also other strong teams in the league that are pushing.

"It was a fixture that we dared not lose today because the gap would have been very damaging. A draw wouldn't have been helpful either.

"It's a result we want because it puts us closer to where we want to be but there's no getting away from it we still need to improve."

