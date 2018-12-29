Rodgers accepts Celtic were second best at Ibrox

The manager said there were "no excuses" after his unbeaten run was ended at 12 games.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he had no excuses and Rangers deserved their 1-0 win at Ibrox on Saturday.

Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game as Rangers moved up to go level on points with Celtic at the top of the league.

The victory ended Rodgers' unbeaten run in the derby and he had no complaints after watching his side put in an uncharacteristically poor performance.

"Rangers deserved to win," he said. "We didn't play well. We made too many unforced mistakes.

"No excuses. We've got players missing but on the day Rangers were better than us - 13th time unlucky, unfortunately.

"We just didn't have a good game."

Rodgers' plans were upset in the first half when he lost both Mikael Lustig and Filip Benkovic to injury and though he said that had affected his game plan, there was no dispute about the result.

He said: "You have to be humble when you win but honest when you lose and the honest answer is they were better than us today. We have to accept that."