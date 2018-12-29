Jack believes Rangers players handled pressure perfectly

The Rangers goalscorer says Steven Gerrard told his players to play with freedom.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5984430451001-ryan-jack-on-his-derby-goal.jpg" />

Rangers goal hero Ryan Jack has said that he and his teammates dealt with pressure perfectly to end their long run without a win against Celtic.

Jack's goal separated the teams but the Ibrox side were dominant throughout and could have added to the scoreline in their 1-0 win.

The midfielder admitted the derby win gave a special feeling and said it would give the squad a psychological boost.

"Around the city, wherever you go, everyone says they don't care about other results - as long as you beat Celtic because it's a must-win," he said. "So there's an added pressure, no doubt. But to a man today, we dealt with that perfectly and we were well deserving of the three points.

"We had meetings in the last few days where the manager gave us belief. He told us we had nothing to fear, we're at home with 51,000 people behind us.

"He told us to play with freedom and do what we do every day in training. We did that and we're delighted."

Jack celebrated his strike by running the length of the pitch to pick out four-year-old daughter Madison in the crowd.

"She always asks me why I never score," he smiled. "I said to her that when I do score I would dedicate it to her, so that one was for her.

"I could see where she was sitting - her face was delighted.

"I'm delighted too. I'm over the moon for the boys and the staff. Is that the best feeling I've had in football? I'd say so.

"It's definitely up there. What a feeling when you see the fans celebrating and what it means to them and the players on the pitch."