Canning unhappy with 'inconsistent' Accies after defeat

Hamilton lost the Lanarkshire derby, going down 2-1 at home to Motherwell.

Canning saw his side lose to their rivals. SNS Group

Hamilton boss Martin Canning was disappointed as his team slumped to another defeat which left them trailing opponents Motherwell by seven points.

Dougie Imrie had given Accies the lead early in the first half but a well-taken double from central defender Tom Aldred earned Well the points.

The Accies boss was especially annoyed that his side failed to build on their first-half lead and said: "In the first half we were good but we don't have the qualities to hurt teams and that leaves you defending which is always a dangerous situation.

"We couldn't hold the lead and put some pressure on Motherwell. We had to reshuffle a bit in the second half but we can't use the injuries as an excuse.

"We didn't do enough in the second half and we are inconsistent not only from week to week but half to half.

"Although I was unhappy with the foul before their winning goal, the ball drops in our box twice from set-pieces and we don't react and it costs us two goals."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, serving the last of his three-game touchline ban, had a perfect view of his side's crucial win from the stand. And he said: "It was a great result and a great performance and I'm especially pleased for the fans who backed us in such large numbers.

"The team showed great character and were brave on the ball. One slack moment cost us the goal but apart from that I thought we were terrific and thoroughly deserved the win."