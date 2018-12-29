Derek McInnes hails impact of 'electric' James Wilson

The Manchester United loanee was central to Aberdeen's win at Livingston.

Wilson scored his side's first goal. SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hailed the impact of super-sub James Wilson after the on-loan Manchester United striker inspired a 2-1 win over Livingston.

The 23-year-old climbed from the bench to notch his third goal of the season, finally breaking the deadlock against the stubborn Lions after 71 minutes.

Wilson, who has largely failed to live up to the hype that surrounded his arrival at Pittodrie in August, then illustrated his potential with a magnificent solo run and delivery which was turned into his own net by Livi midfielder Steve Lawson. Although Scott Pittman halved the arrears late on, Aberdeen held on for the win and McInnes was thrilled by his 'electric' attacker.

"James Wilson got the all-important touch for the first goal," he said. "The second was a brilliant counter-attack by Wilson and young Dean Campbell makes up the ground and applies the pressure that forces the error [from Lawson].

"Wilson really showed electric pace to create the clincher. He came on and, like all good players, he was ready to make an impact from the bench and hopefully that does him the world of good.

"It is important for any player to feel that he is contributing. James certainly did that."

Aberdeen's achievement in securing a hard-fought triumph in West Lothian should not be understated, given Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Hearts have all failed to register a triumph there - the latter succumbing to a 5-0 reverse.

Indeed, only St Johnstone had beaten Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena prior to Saturday's contest. And Gary Holt was circumspect as Livingston ended a truly remarkable calendar year on a rare sour note.

He added: "We didn't want it [2018] to end with a defeat but Aberdeen are a good side, probably an exceptional side.

"I felt we went toe-to-toe with them. Was it a quality game? No. All three goals were pretty scrappy, pretty poor and maybe we need to be a bit more streetwise in certain areas of the pitch. To take a booking, take a foul.

"We've matched them and had a right good go. Yes, we wanted to play a little better and create more but I can't fault the lads for effort and what they gave me.

"It's our last game before the break so we might nurse it a little longer, but we'll take it on the chin."