Wright: Top class Saints showed their best at Dundee

STV

The St Johnstone boss said Matty Kennedy was the "jewel in the crown" for his team.

Wright says his team was "unbelievable".
SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was impressed by his players after they beat Tayside rivals Dundee.

Goals from Scott Tanser and Liam Craig set up the 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership success at Dens Park.

Wright said afterwards: "I thought we were excellent. That was as good a performance as I've had from any of my teams.

"We got a bit of luck with the first goal but after that we dominated totally. The players were relentless, for 90 minutes they were at it.

"The quality of the play, the energy and the desire to make things happen pleased me.

"At 1-0 you are always concerned about not getting the second goal but once we did the game was over.

"The only thing I can be negative about is that we probably should have had more goals - but that's six away wins now without losing a goal.

"It's unbelievable stuff really. Today's performance really was top class."

'It's just a great way to send our supporters happy into the New Year and keeps a great run of form going - so all credit to the lads.'
Tommy Wright

Wright was full of praise for Matthew Kennedy, adding: "Matty was outstanding - people are lining up to kick him now but he's a strong boy.

"He can play left, right or up front, so he's been a great addition to the squad.

"You could say Matty was the jewel in the crown of a day with a lot of top performances.

"It's just a great way to send our supporters happy into the New Year and keeps a great run of form going - so all credit to the lads."

Wright had some sympathy for opposite number Jim McIntyre, who is striving to keep the Dark Blues in the top flight having taken over from former boss Neil McCann earlier in the season.

He added: "Jim has a big job on his hands and I think he knew that when he took it on. He wasn't left with much, to be fair.

"Jim is the best man Dundee could have to get them out of trouble and I would back him to do that because he's an experienced manager. It's a tough league but Jim is a good manager."

McIntyre made no excuses for his side's woeful display but vowed to improve things.

He said: "We were poor, second best throughout. St Johnstone were miles ahead of us and we were lucky it was only two.

"We had four players today who made contact with the St Johnstone boys, that's not enough.

"If you are seeing players not committed, not seeing that fighting spirit and seeing people disappear - because clearly that is what happened - then it's very frustrating.

"That tells me a lot about it, you learn every day.

"Everyone knows we have to get players in and this underlines it again.

"It's a sore one to take because we have given stronger performances to our punters lately - but that wasn't good enough.

"The supporters are rightly disappointed with us as a group today because it wasn't good enough. But it will get better."

