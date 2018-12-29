Levein: Hearts were a class above Hibernian in derby win

The Hearts boss made fun of a banner held up by Hibs fans during the Easter Road clash.

Levein enjoyed Hearts' derby win. SNS Group

Hearts manager Craig Levein made fun of rival fans as he said his team were a class above Hibernian in their 1-0 win at Easter Road.

Home fans had held a banner before kick-off that declared: "There's class, there's first class and there's Hibs class".

Having previously upset Hibs head coach Neil Lennon with a comment about a previous win restoring "Natural order" in Edinburgh, only for Hibs fans to mock him with a banner at the last derby, Levein turned their latest display around.

He said: "It was a normal derby match with all the things that are in the melting pot. I thought there was a little bit better football in this game than the previous match at Tynecastle, and I'm thrilled to bits with the boys because we reached a really new level today.

"Because there's class, there's first class, there's Hibs class, and then one above that, there's Hearts class. Brilliant, eh? I'm so pleased with that."

The manager reflected on the game, which was settled by an impressive stike from Olly Lee, and said he was particularly impressed with how his side had responded to Hibs' late pressure.

"To be fair I thought it was a keenly-contested match and I don't think there was an awful lot in it," he said.

"I was quite happy with the control we had in the first half, we restricted Hibs to very little, and in the second half as well.

"And towards the end when they threw Darren McGregor up and just bombarded us with balls in the box, then we had to stand strong. That's where Christophe (Berra) came into his own, and I thought Clevid (Dikamona) was brilliant considering he's not 100 per cent. Michael Smith was fantastic again in that position (sweeper) again.

"And when we did make a mistake, Colin Doyle managed to save us, he had one save in particular that was amazing."

He was particularly impressed with Lee's goal, saying: "It was a fantastic goal, but he's capable of that. We have been struggling to get Olly Lee as high up the field as that because of the lack of the ball sticking in the final third, and I don't think it's any coincidence that Naisy (Steven Naismith) is back, he affects other people's performances.

"The way he cajoles and barks at people and leads by example, he runs constantly and puts pressure on defenders and has that little bit of composure when needed.

"Listen, I could go through every player, but it's just Hearts class, eh?"

Lennon didn't criticise his players for their efforts and felt that the final result was down to the finest of margins, highlighting a save from Doyle that diverted Steven Whittaker's strike on to the post before it span across the line and out for a corner.

Lennon said: "It just didn't go for us. They scored a great goal and we have bombarded them second half and obviously you think Steven's shot was going in. It was a bit of grease paint really.

"I'm not unhappy with the way we played, we just lacked quality in the final third, and that's been apparent basically the first half of the season. We lack a bit of creativity and pace."