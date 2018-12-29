Hibernian to take action after apparent racial abuse
A supporter was seen shouting abuse at Clevid Dikamona during the Edinburgh derby.
Hibernian have said that they will take action to identify and punish a fan who apparently shouted racial abuse at a Hearts player during the Edinburgh derby.
Television footage caught a supporter directing abuse at Clevid Dikamona while the player was being directed off the pitch to receive treatment for an injury during the match, which Hearts won 1-0.
Hibs issued a statement swiftly after the final whistle saying the fan's conduct was unaccceptable and that they would move to deal with the individual.
A Hibernian spokesman said: "The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It's unacceptable."
Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during the last Edinburgh derby while missiles were also thrown at Hibs players. A man was later charged with an alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.