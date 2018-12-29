Hibernian to take action after apparent racial abuse

A supporter was seen shouting abuse at Clevid Dikamona during the Edinburgh derby.

Abuse was directed at Dikamona (right). SNS Group

Hibernian have said that they will take action to identify and punish a fan who apparently shouted racial abuse at a Hearts player during the Edinburgh derby.

Television footage caught a supporter directing abuse at Clevid Dikamona while the player was being directed off the pitch to receive treatment for an injury during the match, which Hearts won 1-0.

Hibs issued a statement swiftly after the final whistle saying the fan's conduct was unaccceptable and that they would move to deal with the individual.

A Hibernian spokesman said: "The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It's unacceptable."



Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during the last Edinburgh derby while missiles were also thrown at Hibs players. A man was later charged with an alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

