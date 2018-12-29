Pensioner arrested for racially abusing Hearts player

Police made a total of six arrests at the Edinburgh derby, for a range of offences.

Abuse was directed at Dikamona (right). SNS Group

Six people have been arrested for offences at the Edinburgh derby, including a 65-year-old man for the racial abuse of a Hearts player.

Over 20,000 fans attended the match at Easter Road on Saturday, which saw Hearts beat Hibernian 1-0.

Television footage caught a supporter directing abuse at Clevid Dikamona while the player was being directed off the pitch to receive treatment for an injury.

Hibs issued a statement swiftly after the final whistle saying the fan's conduct was unacceptable.

Three other people were arrested prior to the match for allegedly carrying pyrotechnics, whilst two individuals have been arrested following the assault of two police officers.

The officers were not injured in the incident.

Event commander, superintendent Jim Royan, said: "Over 20,000 fans were in attendance at Easter Road and I want to thank the vast majority, who were extremely supportive of officers and there to just support their team and enjoy the derby with friends or family.

"Despite this, and repeated warnings that antisocial and disruptive behaviour would not be tolerated, six arrests were made before and during the game.

"A 65-year-old man has now been arrested following the racial abuse of a Hearts player, and enquiries are currently ongoing into this.

"There is no place in Scotland for hate crime and I want to reassure the public that reports of such incidents will be treated seriously.

"Fans have united in their condemnation of this behaviour and I want to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far."

