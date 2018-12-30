Canning wants 'senior' new recruits to save Hamilton

The Accies boss says 10th place is looking like the best finish his team can achieve.

Hamilton haven't won since December 1. SNS Group

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has said that he needs to add experience to his squad next month to avoid the threat of relegation.

Accies lost the Lanarkshire derby to Motherwell on Saturday and go into the break just two points ahead of 11th-placed St Mirren and four points above Dundee.

Canning said that his side's inexperience may have played a part in conceding to their local rivals when they should have been pressing home an advantage.

"We are a young side and lack a bit of quality," he said.



"On Saturday our lead lasted only four minutes but with the way that Motherwell have been playing recently we should have held the lead for 15 minutes and put some pressure on them. But we didn't and that makes it difficult for ourselves."

The manager will now look to bring in new faces during the winter break but admits that it won't be easy to find the right players when working to a tight budget. However, he warned that his side already looked to have been cut off from the sides above and needed to act to avoid being in the play-off spot or worse.

"I need to add two or three senior heads but it is a difficult time of the season to find players who are fit," he said. "We can only afford free agents, who will not have played much, and we would need to spend some time to get them up to speed.

"We need to finish as high up the league as we can, and at the minute that is looking like 10th."