Livingston striker has red card downgraded to yellow

Jack Hamilton's sending off against Dundee has been downgraded after an appeal.

SNS

Livingston striker Jack Hamilton has had his red card against Dundee downgraded to a yellow.

The 18-year-old was sent off after a clash with defender Darren O'Dea during a Premiership goalless draw last Wednesday.

Livingston appealed against the dismissal, leaving Hamilton free to play in the 2-1 loss to Aberdeen at the weekend.

Speaking after the Dundee game, Lions boss Gary Holt said: "I spoke to [referee] Bobby Madden and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

"But I think Darren O'Dea has been clever, the old pro. Jack has pushed him off but he's adamant he's not hit him in the face."