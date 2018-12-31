'Number of Scottish lads' being tracked by Cardiff City

Neil Warnock also interested in signing Dundee's Finland international Glen Kamara.

Neil Warnock is looking to Scotland to strengthen his squad. PA

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said he is looking at a "number of Scottish lads" with the January transfer window about to open.

Warnock also confirmed his interest in Dundee midfielder and Finland international Glen Kamara, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Cardiff are three points above the relegation zone in the English Premier League.

One of their star men this season has been Scotland international Callum Paterson.

"I have always looked at Scottish football and he is a good player," Warnock said of Kamara.

"He has had an up and down start to his career, but he is one of a number of Scottish lads we have looked at.

Glen Kamara: Out of contract at end of the season. SNS

"I'm not confident at all (of signing new players) as it is so difficult in January.



"But it's better for me when we have had a couple of results that we have had.

"It is easier talking to players when you are not bottom of the league.

"We can try and convince them we have a chance of staying up and ask them to come and help us out. It is far better for me to talk to players in that situation.

And if you look at the club and the crowds that are following us, it is an appealing place to come to."