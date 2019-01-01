2019 in Scottish football: Who will win Premiership race?

A look ahead at what another hectic 12 months of football in Scotland might offer.

Reacquainted: Steven Gerrard (left) and Brendan Rodgers (right) worked together at Liverpool. SNS

The last 12 months saw Scottish football throw up more storylines than a soap opera and 2019 looks likely to be another year chock-full of plot twists.

The story of the race for the Premiership title, in particular, has all the ingredients of any high-end drama this time around.

Rangers' victory over Celtic has instilled belief at Ibrox that a serious title tilt is on the cards as the Light Blues look to stop the current champions' streak at seven.

Steven Gerrard has made his presence felt since switching Merseyside for Govan, having quickly established a more dynamic and resolute side than previous iterations.

The former Liverpool coach has already signalled his intention to strengthen his hand further this month, with Steven Davis widely-linked with a return to Rangers from Southampton.

Winner: Ryan Jack's goal proved the difference as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0. SNS Group

While the top two are currently level on points, with a game in hand Celtic still hold the advantage and remain the team to beat.

Brendan Rodgers will bolster his squad this month in a bid to reassert authority on the Hoops' quest for the "Triple Treble", with PSG forward Timothy Weah reportedly poised to be welcomed through the Lennoxtown gates any time soon and more expected to follow.

Across the coming months, Celtic will also have one eye on continuing their European run when they enter the Europa League knockout rounds with a tie against Spanish giants Valencia.

Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock, meanwhile, show no signs of going away quietly after racking up more points in 2018 than anyone else in the top-flight - the first time a non-Glasgow side has topped the calendar year table in three decades.

In the north-east Derek McInnes has overseen an upturn in Aberdeen's form that keeps the Dons in the race, too, while early pace-setters Hearts will fancy their chances of another strong run now their walking wounded are starting to heal up.

At the bottom end, the alarm bells are ringing loud and clear for bottom side Dundee and those in and around them.

Jim McIntyre is to overhaul his Dens Park squad this month, as is Oran Kearney at St Mirren, while Martin Canning is wanting experienced faces through the door to steer Accies clear of danger once more.

Scotland's qualification test

For the national team, all eyes are on qualification for the European Championships.

Alex McLeish's men brushed off a dire display in Israel to eventually top their Nations League group and secure a play-offs berth.

That spot won't be needed if the Scots can find their way out of their Euros qualifying group - a task which may prove easier said than done given Belgium and Russia's showings at the World Cup in 2018.

A long-haul trip to Kazakhstan in March to open the group has the potential to be pivotal, even at such an early stage.

James Forrest and Ryan Fraser's red-hot form offers cause for optimism, while fingers crossed talismanic striker Leigh Griffiths can use 2019 as a springboard back to the top.