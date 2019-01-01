Injured winger Boyle returns to Hibs as Hyndman departs

Martin Boyle is to miss Australia's Asian Cup matches after picking up a knee injury.

Partnership: Martin Boyle (right) and Emerson Hyndman (left) celebrate a Hibs goal together. SNS

Martin Boyle is to miss the Asian Cup and return to Hibs after sustaining a knee injury on international duty with Australia.

The fleet-footed winger was in the Socceroos squad for this month's tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

But Boyle has been ruled out of action after taking a heavy knock to his knee late in Australia's warm-up win over Oman.

After a medical review, Boyle has been sent back to Edinburgh for further assessment and treatment at Easter Road.

Boyle said: "The Socceroos have become a big part of my life in a short period of time and I'm gutted that I won't be able to be with the boys in the UAE at the tournament.

"My focus now will be on my recovery and returning to the pitch as soon as possible with Hibs.

"Throughout the tournament the team will have my full support from Scotland."

Hyndman returns to Cherries

While Boyle returns to Easter Road, midfielder Emerson Hyndman has left Hibs and returned to Bournemouth following his six-month loan stint with Neil Lennon's side.

The American midfielder, who made 17 appearances during his spell in Scotland, had been keen to extend his loan until the end of the season but has now been recalled by Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, youngster Josh Campbell has also left Easter Road to join Airdrie on loan.

Hibs head coach Lennon has been critical of his squad in recent weeks and has laid out plans to improve in key positions this month.