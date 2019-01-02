Ryan Bowman completes move from Motherwell to Exeter

The striker has brought a close to his two-and-a-half year stint with the Steelmen.

Move: Ryan Bowman has swapped Motherwell for Exeter. SNS

Ryan Bowman has left Motherwell to join English League Two side Exeter City.

The move brings an end to Bowman's two-and-a-half year stint with the Steelmen, who he joined from Gateshead in 2016.

Across his spell at Fir Park the forward scored 14 goals in 86 appearances.

However, with just six months left on his current deal Motherwell have decided to let the 27-year-old leave the club.

Manager Stephen Robinson hopes Bowman's departure will free up cash to rejuvenate his attack.

He said: "Ryan is a player who always gives you 100% every game.

"He is industrious and unselfish and has been throughout his time at Motherwell.

"However, with the current options we have in attack, it's my view that we need to change it up for the second half of the season and that's what we intend to do."