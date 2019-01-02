Filip Benkovic set to stay at Celtic for duration of season

Leicester boss Claude Puel expects the centre-half to remain at Parkhead.

Prospect: Benkovic has impressed on his outings for Celtic. SNS

Leicester boss Claude Puel expects Filip Benkovic to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Celtic.

The Foxes have the opportunity to recall the centre-half, who they signed for £12m in the summer, this month.

Benkovic, however, has expressed his desire in recent weeks to stay at Celtic for the duration of the campaign after an impressive start to life in Glasgow.

The Croatian prospect has scored twice across 14 Premiership outings, while his defensive showings have also helped the Hoops reach the Europa League knockout stages.

Puel said it is now likely the 21-year-old will stay with Celtic until the summer, barring an injury crisis at the back for the Foxes.

The Leicester boss said: "We have a lot of defenders at the club.

"Assuming we don't get any injuries, it's better Filip maintains his loan at Celtic."