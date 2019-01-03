Alfredo Morelos to face no action for Old Firm clashes

The Colombian striker is to face no punishment after review by the Scottish FA.

Incident: Alfredo Morelos appears to catch Scott Brown with his foot. SNS

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos won't face any punishment following clashes during the Old Firm derby.

The Colombian appeared to aim a kick at Celtic skipper Scott Brown, whilst he also clashed with Anthony Ralston and Ryan Christie during the Light Blues' 1-0 win at Ibrox.

All three incidents were reviewed by Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte.

However, as referee John Beaton said he saw all three challenges and decided against taking action at the time no retrospective punishment could be handed out by the governing body against the striker.