  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers agree deal to sign Jermain Defoe on loan

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The former England international has been given the green light to move to Ibrox.

Deal: Jermain Defoe is set to join Rangers on loan.
Deal: Jermain Defoe is set to join Rangers on loan. PA

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe on loan.

The former England international has 18 months left on his current Cherries contract and STV understands Rangers have sealed a deal to cover that duration.

Defoe has found himself out of the Cherries' first-team plans this season and has recently been told by manager Eddie Howe he is free to leave the Premier League outfit.

The 36-year-old initially burst onto the scene as a prolific young striker at West Ham, before embarking on a career which has seen him make two big-money moves to Tottenham and fire in goals with regularity for club and country.

During his spell wearing an England jersey the striker linked up with current Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard, and the pair are now poised to be reunited in Govan should Defoe put pen to paper.

Return: Steven Davis is expected to sign for Rangers in the coming days.
Return: Steven Davis is expected to sign for Rangers in the coming days. PA

Meanwhile, Steven Davis is expected to sign for Rangers before the weekend.

Davis has found his first-team chances limited this season, and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed the club would look to support the midfielder in his desire to move back to Scotland.

"The fact is he has a half-a-year contract here until the summer, so what we want to give him is a chance to make the next step.

"If there is a possibility, then we will help him to do so," Hasenhuttl said at a press conference.

"He has done a lot for this club, and there we find a good solution where we have a win-win situation for both sides."

Asked if the deal was close to completion in the next few days, the Saints boss added: "It can be. I am looking forward and if it is, then we will tell you."

Defoe's career highlights

  • Signs for West Ham from Charlton in a £1m deal as a 16-year-old prospect
  • Scores 41 goals for the Hammers before joining Spurs in a £7m deal
  • Moves to Portsmouth initially on loan but makes move permanent after impressive spell
  • Returns to Tottenham in £15m move in January 2009 and takes his White Hart Lane goalscoring tally to over 130 goals
  • Switches to Toronto for 18-month spell in MLS
  • Returns to English game with Sunderland
  • Leaves for Bournemouth following the Black Cats' relegation to the Championship

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.