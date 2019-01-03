Rangers agree deal to sign Jermain Defoe on loan

The former England international has been given the green light to move to Ibrox.

Deal: Jermain Defoe is set to join Rangers on loan. PA

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe on loan.

The former England international has 18 months left on his current Cherries contract and STV understands Rangers have sealed a deal to cover that duration.

Defoe has found himself out of the Cherries' first-team plans this season and has recently been told by manager Eddie Howe he is free to leave the Premier League outfit.

The 36-year-old initially burst onto the scene as a prolific young striker at West Ham, before embarking on a career which has seen him make two big-money moves to Tottenham and fire in goals with regularity for club and country.

During his spell wearing an England jersey the striker linked up with current Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard, and the pair are now poised to be reunited in Govan should Defoe put pen to paper.

Return: Steven Davis is expected to sign for Rangers in the coming days. PA

Meanwhile, Steven Davis is expected to sign for Rangers before the weekend.

Davis has found his first-team chances limited this season, and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed the club would look to support the midfielder in his desire to move back to Scotland.

"The fact is he has a half-a-year contract here until the summer, so what we want to give him is a chance to make the next step.

"If there is a possibility, then we will help him to do so," Hasenhuttl said at a press conference.

"He has done a lot for this club, and there we find a good solution where we have a win-win situation for both sides."

Asked if the deal was close to completion in the next few days, the Saints boss added: "It can be. I am looking forward and if it is, then we will tell you."

