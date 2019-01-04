Defender Efe Ambrose invokes clause to quit Hibernian

The Nigerian international has left Hibs ahead of his contract expiring in June.

Clause: Ambrose has invoked a clause to leave Hibs early. SNS

Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose has left the club after two years at Easter Road.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international has invoked a clause allowing him to quit Hibs for free ahead of the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Ambrose has been ever-present in Neil Lennon's side this season and was offered improved terms to stay.

A spokesman for Hibs said: "[Ambrose] indicated a desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and, therefore, turn down an improved three-year contract to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

"A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian."

Since joining from Celtic in February 2017, originally on loan, the central defender has racked up 81 appearances in green and white, scoring four goals.

Media reports in Ambrose's homeland have linked English Premier League Cardiff City with an interest in the player.