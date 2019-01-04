Celtic 'continuing negotiations' in pursuit of Issouf Bayo

FC DAC have confirmed talks with Celtic are to continue over the transfer of the striker.

Target: Celtic are chasing FC DAC attacker Issouf Bayo (left). FC DAC 1904

Celtic are to "continue negotiations" with FC DAC for the transfer of striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, the Slovakian club's sporting director has said.

The Scottish champions are looking to bolster their front-line this month, with Leigh Griffiths currently sidelined and record signing Odsonne Edouard suffering a recent injury.

Earlier this week, DAC snubbed a bid from Celtic for Ivory Coast attacker Issouf Bayo.

However, the Slovakian team's sporting director, Jan Van Daele, has now revealed they remain in touch with the Hoops over the potential transfer of their attacking prospect.

Van Daele said: "We can confirm that a first offer was made which was refused.

"However, we are still in touch with Celtic club officials to continue negotiations."

Celtic have also been linked in recent weeks with a move for PSG forward Timothy Weah.

Brendan Rodgers and his squad are travelling to Dubai for warm-weather training this month as they gear up for the second half of the season.