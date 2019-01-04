Rangers close to sealing deals for Jones and Kamara 

The Premiership pair are set to pen pre-contract deals with Steven Gerrard's side.

Glen Kamara (left) and Jordan Jones (right) vie for possession. SNS

Rangers are close to agreeing pre-contract moves for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara.

Northern Ireland international Jones and Finland cap Kamara are available on free transfers at the end of the season when their contracts expire with their current clubs.

And Rangers have swooped with a view to securing their services from the summer onward as Steven Gerrard continues to overhaul his squad.

It remains to be seen whether the Light Blues will make an attempt to sign either player this month.

Meanwhile, Rangers are also set to sign Southampton midfielder Steven Davis, while the Ibrox club agreed an 18-month loan deal with Bournemouth for striker Jermain Defoe.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe has said any potential transfer will only progress if it is "in the player's best interest".

At Bournemouth's FA Cup press conference, Howe said: "No deal has been finalised, so until that moment happens, it would be foolish of me to comment, so let's wait and see what happens in the next few days.

"Any deal which does get agreed will be in the player's best interest and what the player wants to pursue.

"From our side, I have said from day one, I love working with Jermain.

"The relationship we have had, how professional he has been and for the group of players. As I say, no deal has been finalised, so let's see what happens."

Gerrard is take his squad to Tenerife for warm weather training over the winter break before attention turns to the second half of the season.

Rangers face Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup on January 19, with a Premiership fixture against high-flying Killie to come four days later.