Kerr seeks Scotland Women progress in World Cup warm-ups

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr has urged her players to show how far they have come when they begin 2019 preparations for the World Cup with a double-header in Spain.

The Scots are to take on Norway and Iceland on a visit to La Manga club later this month as they gear up for their finals debut in France this summer.

Kerr noted that Scotland suffered a 3-0 loss to Norway at the same venue a year ago and said the looming encounter with the repeat encounter with the Scandinavians will provide a welcome progress report.

She said: "Getting to the World Cup finals has been a massive achievement but to do ourselves justice we need to make sure we plan and prepare properly.

"We are about to go to La Manga in the first international window for a training camp where we will play Norway and Iceland, two fantastic opponents.

"We played Norway this time last year and lost 3-0 and it was the starting point in bedding down our philosophy in terms of the way want to play.

"So it will be a great measure in terms of where we are at and where we have come from."

Scotland face England, Argentina and Japan in their group, with an opener against the Lionesses one of the tournament's early stand-out fixtures.

Kerr said it's key she and her players avoid any hysteria, however, and instead use a methodical to give themselves the best chance of progression.

The former Scotland defender said: "Everyone is excited when you talk about the women's game in Scotland, there are so many good things that have happened on the back of World Cup qualification.

"It is an exciting time but we have to focus on one step at a time. We can't think too far ahead of ourselves.

"The important thing is that myself and the staff are ready, we get the right plans in place, out scouting our opponents, scouting as many players as possible because we need to make sure we select the best players and the players that are on form."

Kerr has several key players unavailable through injury while skipper Rachel Corsie has remained with Canberra United in Australia.

However, the Scotland boss insists the door "100 per cent" remains open for all players to make the final squad for France.

She said: "I think we have proved that.

"There are players that have been in the squad, out the squad and then have come back in. It is going to be on merit.

"We have a window in February and March where we will go to Algarve Cup, we have another international window in April and then a pre-camp before we go to the World Cup.

"We will constantly be out there looking out at all the players.

"The message to the critical mass of players we are looking at, it is going to be about attitude, performance and application and players that are form.

"It is up to myself and the rest of the coaching staff to get out there and constantly look and scrutinise how the players are doing."