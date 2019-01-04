  • STV
  • MySTV

Kerr seeks Scotland Women progress in World Cup warm-ups

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Shelley Kerr called on her players to show how far they have come in double-header.

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr has urged her players to show how far they have come when they begin 2019 preparations for the World Cup with a double-header in Spain.

The Scots are to take on Norway and Iceland on a visit to La Manga club later this month as they gear up for their finals debut in France this summer.

Kerr noted that Scotland suffered a 3-0 loss to Norway at the same venue a year ago and said the looming encounter with the repeat encounter with the Scandinavians will provide a welcome progress report.

She said: "Getting to the World Cup finals has been a massive achievement but to do ourselves justice we need to make sure we plan and prepare properly.

"We are about to go to La Manga in the first international window for a training camp where we will play Norway and Iceland, two fantastic opponents.

"We played Norway this time last year and lost 3-0 and it was the starting point in bedding down our philosophy in terms of the way want to play.

"So it will be a great measure in terms of where we are at and where we have come from."

Scotland face England, Argentina and Japan in their group, with an opener against the Lionesses one of the tournament's early stand-out fixtures.

Kerr said it's key she and her players avoid any hysteria, however, and instead use a methodical to give themselves the best chance of progression.

The former Scotland defender said: "Everyone is excited when you talk about the women's game in Scotland, there are so many good things that have happened on the back of World Cup qualification.

"It is an exciting time but we have to focus on one step at a time. We can't think too far ahead of ourselves.

"The important thing is that myself and the staff are ready, we get the right plans in place, out scouting our opponents, scouting as many players as possible because we need to make sure we select the best players and the players that are on form."

Kerr has several key players unavailable through injury while skipper Rachel Corsie has remained with Canberra United in Australia.

However, the Scotland boss insists the door "100 per cent" remains open for all players to make the final squad for France.

She said: "I think we have proved that.

"There are players that have been in the squad, out the squad and then have come back in. It is going to be on merit.

"We have a window in February and March where we will go to Algarve Cup, we have another international window in April and then a pre-camp before we go to the World Cup.

"We will constantly be out there looking out at all the players.

"The message to the critical mass of players we are looking at, it is going to be about attitude, performance and application and players that are form.

"It is up to myself and the rest of the coaching staff to get out there and constantly look and scrutinise how the players are doing."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.