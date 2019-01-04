Hibs keen to bring Ryan Gauld back to Scotland on loan

The Easter Road club have made an enquiry over the playmaker's availability this month.

Prospect: Gauld has featured regularly at youth level for Scotland. SNS

Hibernian are interested in bringing Ryan Gauld back to Scotland on loan.

Neil Lennon's side have made an enquiry over the Sporting CP midfielder's availability during the January transfer window.

Gauld is currently on loan at Portuguese second tier outfit Farense, where he has scored twice across 11 appearances.

However, the 23-year-old's temporary deal features a recall option that could be exercised should he fancy joining the Easter Road side.

Lennon is on the lookout for midfield creativity during the transfer window and is keen to give the former Scotland Under-21 international the platform to play in the Scottish Premiership again.

Aberdeen looked into the possibility of securing Gauld's services during the summer but ran out of time to complete any move as the transfer window slammed shut.

Gauld shot to fame after bursting into the Dundee United first team aged 16 and in July 2014 he was bought by Lisbon giants Sporting for a fee of around £3m.

But he has struggled to make the breakthrough at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, featuring just five times for the first team.

Gauld has spent spells with the Sporting B team, Vitoria de Setubal, Desportivo Aves and now Farense in an effort to find regular game-time.

His Sporting contract runs until the summer of 2020.