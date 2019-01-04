Dundee defender O'Dea handed two-match ban for simulation

The Dundee defender has been pulled up after Jack Hamilton's red card was downgraded.

Red: Jack Hamilton was sent off for his challenge on O'Dea. SNS

Dundee defender Darren O'Dea has been handed a two-match ban for simulation by the Scottish FA.

O'Dea tangled with Livingston forward Jack Hamilton during a goalless draw at Dens Park on Boxing Day, with the Lions youngster receiving a red card following the incident.

Television pictures appeared to show substitute Hamilton pushing O'Dea in the arm before the Irishman went down clutching his face.

Livingston appealed the sending off and Hamilton's red card was downgraded after review by the governing body.

That left the door open for the SFA to take action against O'Dea, who will now miss Dundee's next two games..

The Dark Blues are currently bottom of the Premiership.

They face Queen of the South next in the Scottish Cup, before returning to league action against Hearts.

O'Dea has since reacted to the ban, saying he accepts the decision and is "embarrassed" by his actions.