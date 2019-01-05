Celtic sign winger Oliver Burke on six-month loan deal

The West Brom player, who has been capped for Scotland, will join until the end of the season.

Burke: Signed for Premiership champions. SNS

Celtic have signed Scotland international winger Oliver Burke on a loan-deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old West Brom star, who has also played for Nottingham Forest and German side RB Leipzig, cost the English Championship club £15m when he signed at the start of last season.

The five-times capped Scotland player will join up with Brendan Rodgers' men at their winter training camp in Dubai this week.

Despite his young age Burke, who can also play through the middle as a centre forward, has already accumulated around £30m in transfer fees with Leipzig also spending £15m when they signed the highly rated youngster from Forest.

The move comes as the triple treble chasing champions look to bolster their squad amid a mini injury crisis with moves for Timothy Weah and Vakoun Bayo also reportedly underway.

The Hoops currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference from Glasgow rivals Rangers as the league goes into a winter shutdown.

