Motherwell re-sign Ross McCormack on six-month-loan deal

The former Scotland forward returns to Fir Park 11 years after leaving in 2008.

Loan: McCormack returns to Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell have handed themselves a January boost with the loan signing of Ross McCormack.

The Scotland striker returns to Fir Park 11 years after leaving Lanarkshire, with Aston Villa loaning him out until the end of the season.

His return will bolster a squad that has so far struggled to match their achievements of last season in the Scottish Premiership, and saw striker Ryan Bowman depart to Exeter earlier in the week.

"I am delighted to be back," said McCormack, who has accrued transfer fees of over £25m during his career.

The 32-year-old has been a prolific goalscorer wherever he has played, though his two years at Villa - following a £12m move from Fulham - have put the brakes on a career that was in its prime.

Loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Melbourne City happened as a result, and the striker added: "I've had a frustrating few years and I am desperate to just get back on the pitch again and do what I do."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said that while McCormack will not be immediately available due a knee concern, he has signed a player determined to contribute.

"We are delighted to get a player of Ross' quality at the club," he told his club's official website. "This is a player who has earned over £25m in transfer fees, is the all-time top scorer in the EFL Championship with a record better than one goal in three games and is experienced at international level.

"However, despite all that, what has impressed me most is his desire to be here, to contribute and put something back in and help us for the rest of this season.

"He has a slight knee injury, that we've looked at extensively, which means he will be out for the next few weeks. But we hope to have him involved with the first team come the games at the end of January, or beginning of February."

