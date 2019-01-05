Rangers complete deals for Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara
Both players have signed four-year deals and will join the club in the summer on a free transfer.
Rangers have completed the signings of Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Dundee's Glen Kamara.
Both players have signed four-year deals and will join the club in the summer when their contracts expire.
Jones, who joined Kilmarnock from Middlesbrough in 2016, said moving to Rangers is a "dream come true".
He said: "Unbelievably proud day for me and my family.
"I've waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true."
He added: "I've said it before and will say it again I couldn't be more grateful to Kilmarnock for their support and backing the last three years.
"Without them I couldn't have achieved this dream."
Kamara has also sealed a move to the club on a free transfer, having coming through the ranks at Arsenal before joining Dundee in 2017.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.