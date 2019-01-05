Rangers complete deals for Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara

Both players have signed four-year deals and will join the club in the summer on a free transfer.

Rangers have completed the signings of Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Dundee's Glen Kamara.

Both players have signed four-year deals and will join the club in the summer when their contracts expire.

Jones, who joined Kilmarnock from Middlesbrough in 2016, said moving to Rangers is a "dream come true".

He said: "Unbelievably proud day for me and my family.

"I've waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true."

He added: "I've said it before and will say it again I couldn't be more grateful to Kilmarnock for their support and backing the last three years.

"Without them I couldn't have achieved this dream."

Kamara has also sealed a move to the club on a free transfer, having coming through the ranks at Arsenal before joining Dundee in 2017.

