Leigh Griffiths hits out at 'gambling and drugs lies'

The Celtic star is currently taking a break from the game to focus on personal issues.

Griffiths: Hit out at gambling lies. SNS

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has hit out at claims that he is missing due to gambling or drugs issues and dismissed them as laughable.

The Scotland international also opened up about mental health struggles as he continues his recovery.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday the 28-year-old said: "Despite what has been written about me, rumoured or said to you from afar, I just want to settle one thing and make it clear once and for all.

"I am off work due to my mental health state, not gambling, drugs or any issue that has been written about me since December."

Pictures of Griffiths, appearing to show him at a racecourse on Saturday, surfaced in a tabloid newspaper alongside claims he was seen betting with bundles of £10 notes.

He continued: "If anyone wants to come forward with any real evidence that I am off with any of the above mentioned then let's see it.

"I am putting this out there because my family and friends are being asked questions but they have been told to say nothing.

"I will not be silenced.... especially by newspapers and idiots that make up stories and write Tweets that grow arms and legs due to people's sad and pathetic lives."

