Marie Osmond and WWE legend send wishes to Kilmarnock FC

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The singer paid tribute to the Rugby Park side's trophy wins as the wrestler called them 'the best'.

Osmond: Kilmarnock fans sing her hit song paper Roses. SNS Group

American singer Marie Osmond has joined WWE wrestling legend Bret "Hitman" Hart in sending happy birthday messages to Premiership club Kilmarnock.

Marie, sister of 1970s pop band The Osmonds, paid tribute to the 150-year-old club's trophy haul over the years before having a cheeky dig at rivals Ayr United.

The 59-year-old has built up a close bond with fans of the Ayrshire club over their version of her 1973 hit Paper Roses.

Osmond, who had just finished a show in Las Vegas, sent a video message apologising to the support that she couldn't attend the 150 anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

She said "What a history it has been right?" before bursting into song celebrating Killie's three Scottish Cups, one league cup and "the big one" The Scottish league Championship they won in 1965.

Before finishing she added: "That is five more trophies than our country cousins" and promised to visit Rugy Park again soon.

Canadian wrestling legend Bret Hart had earlier posted a message of support to the club that he hailed as "the best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be."

The five-time WWE champion, who spent more days as heavyweight champion than any other athlete in history, also called Stevie Clark's men "The excellence of execution".

The Rugby Park side, who were formed in 1869, are celebrating their 150th anniversary with one of theior best seasons in many years.

They currently sit in third place in the Scottish Premiership only one point behind the joint leaders of Celtic and Rangers.

