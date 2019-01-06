Rangers complete signing of Jermain Defoe on loan

The 36-year-old, who has scored 162 Premier League goals, has signed an 18-month loan deal.

Jermain Defoe: He has signed for Rangers.

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe.

The 36-year-old, who has scored 162 Premier League goals, has signed an 18-month loan deal with the Gers.

Defoe will join the Rangers squad for a training camp in Tenerife this week.

The striker has found himself out of the Cherries' first-team plans this season and was recently told by manager Eddie Howe he was free to leave the Premier League outfit.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "I'm delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers.

"He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for."

Rangers' director of football Mark Allen added: "It's really helpful to get work on this front done early in the transfer window because it means we should be able to hit the ground running after the winter break. I believe that is vitally important."

Striker: He has scored 162 Premier League goals. PA

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.