Rangers sign former captain Steven Davis on loan

Rangers have signed former captain Steven Davis from Southampton on loan.

Davis first arrived at Ibrox in January 2008 on loan from Fulham, winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup.

He then joined on a permanent deal in the summer, spending a further four years at the Glasgow outfit, winning three SPL titles, a further two League Cups and another Scottish Cup.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "Steven is yet another fantastic addition to our squad, we are delighted to welcome him back to the club.

"He is vastly experienced at both club and international level and knows the club, the fans and the demands that come with wearing the Rangers jersey very well.

"He has previously captained the club and been captain for his country and Southampton, so we welcome yet another leader into our dressing room."

Rangers director of football Mark Allen said: "Everyone at the club welcomes Steven back to Rangers.

"He has been on our radar for some time and becomes the fourth transfer that we have confirmed this window already. We are delighted that he will be able to join his teammates and get started straight away."