Motherwell sign Nottingham Forest forward Gboly Ariyibi

The USA Under-23 striker has joined on loan until the end of the season.

Stephen Robinson has added another forward to his squad. SNS Group

Motherwell have announced the signing of Nottingham Forest striker Gboly Ariyibi on loan until the end of the season.

Ariyibi becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window, following the capture of Ross McCormack on loan.

"I am delighted to join and I can't wait to get started," he told Motherwell's official website.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club and the league and as soon as I spoke with the manager, I knew this is where I wanted to come."

The American hasn't yet played for his parent club but spent last season on loan at MK Dons and Northampton Town.

"We've been tracking the player for quite some time and I am really pleased to get this agreed and over the line," Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said.

"He's a fast-footed, speedy forward player who can plays on either flank or through the middle. He fits the type of profile we were looking for and will hopefully provide a different dimension in the forward areas."