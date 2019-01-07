Burke believes Rodgers can bring his confidence back

The attacker is keen to get regular game time and help Celtic to further success.

Oliver Burke is relishing the chance to get regular action with Celtic and believes manager Brendan Rodgers will develop him as a player and restore his confidence.

The Scotland international has joined the champions on loan from West Bromwich Albion, where he's failed to become a regular after a £15m move from RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old had moved to Germany from Nottingham Forest for a similar fee as a teenager and he is keen to re-establish himself after a stop-start spell in his career. He believes Celtic can be the place to do that and said he had no hesitation in agreeing to a switch to Parkhead.

"It's been another stepping stone at West Brom," he told STV. "It's a fantastic club but I haven't been playing as much as I would like to and it's just one of those things.



"It didn't help when I go the injury when I first went and Tony Pulis brought me in and then he left. So a swapping and changing of managers,didn't really get an opportunity which kind of sucks but I have to keep focus and stay positive because I know what I can do and I still have to keep believing in myself.

"I'm here now and hopefully I can get all of my confidence back. Obviously it's a fantastic manager to play under and a real privilege so hopefully he can develop me as much as he can and as long as I'm listening and learning and giving 100% then there's nothing more I can do.

"The minute Brendan called it was a no-brainer for me to come to Celtic. But now it's up to me and what I do and what I give. It's his choice who he chooses but I'm an option and I'm happy to be here and to help the team as much as I can."

Burke holds the record for the highest transfer fee paid for a Scottish player but even though he's been involved in two big money moves at a young age, he said that he didn't give the financial side of the game any real importance.

"To be honest, I don't really think about it," he said. "I don't really know about the figures as much until I see it in the papers or something.

"It's not on my mind as much. I just focus on playing football, just like a little kid.

"I just want to go out and play football, train, put my boots on, go in the gym. I don't care about the prices or anything. It's the last thing on my mind.

"I just want to be enjoying myself and playing week in, week out, helping my team and giving my all. That's what I'm here for at the end of the day. Everything else just comes with it."

Having played for the Scotland national team, as well as leading the Under-21s at the Toulon tournament, he already knows Celtic's national team contingent and he said that was a factor in settling in quickly with his new side.

"It's a massive bonus to know a lot of the players already," he said. "I'm still getting to know a few but it makes it a lot easier.

"Easier to bond with the team and it's nice, it's all friendly and everybody knows you already as a player."







