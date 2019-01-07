  • STV
  • MySTV

Craig Levein given two match ban for criticising referee

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Hearts boss argued his case at a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Levein's comments brought punishment form the Scottish FA.
Levein's comments brought punishment form the Scottish FA. SNS Group

Craig Levein has been banned from the touchline for two games for breaching Scottish FA rules in criticising referee Bobby Madden for his performance during Hearts' defeat to Rangers last month.

The manager will miss one game immediately, with the second match of the ban suspended until the end of 2019.

Levein was called to account for post-match comments when he blasted the match official's "abysmal" showing in the Jam Tarts' 2-1 defeat, insisting it felt like his team were up against 12 men at Tynecastle.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was offside when netting the winner, while the Colombian's physical approach throughout the game infuriated Levein. The Hearts boss also directed criticism at Scottish FA referees chief John Fleming, claiming that advice he was given had proven to be useless.

The ex-Scotland manager has now been charged by the compliance officer for his post-match comments.

He has been cited under Scottish FA rule 72, which states that managers cannot criticise the performance of the match official or imply incompetence or bias.

What Levein said

"I read a quote from Neil Lennon a few weeks ago when they went to Celtic Park and he said that 'we were playing against 12 men'. That's how I feel today," he said post-match.

"How Morelos stays on the park and gets through that without a booking I'll never know. Some of the decisions today were abysmal.

"Austin (MacPhee) phoned (Scottish Football Association head of referees) John Fleming a while ago after we had three goals against us that were offside because the linesman made mistakes.

"John Fleming suggested that we held the line on the 18-yard line to make it easier for his officials. So we did that today and they still f*****g got it wrong!

"Actually, it's 13 we are playing against. And the good thing is that Neil Lennon didn't get any punishment - that's good to know. It's really good news that there won't be any punishment."

Levein was asked if he had attempted to discuss his concerns with Madden and said he didn't think it would have been productive.

"What's the point, unless he's got a time machine and go back to fix his mistakes?" he asked.

"Morelos had loads of fouls where he doesn't even watch the ball. He just jumps into the centre-backs. There was one where he has smashed Christophe and Bobby said to one of our players: 'It's alright, that's just Morelos - he's a bit silly sometimes'. Well maybe I'll tell our players to be silly because you don't get booked for it!

"It was an abysmal performance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.