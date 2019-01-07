Craig Levein given two match ban for criticising referee

The Hearts boss argued his case at a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Levein's comments brought punishment form the Scottish FA. SNS Group

Craig Levein has been banned from the touchline for two games for breaching Scottish FA rules in criticising referee Bobby Madden for his performance during Hearts' defeat to Rangers last month.

The manager will miss one game immediately, with the second match of the ban suspended until the end of 2019.

Levein was called to account for post-match comments when he blasted the match official's "abysmal" showing in the Jam Tarts' 2-1 defeat, insisting it felt like his team were up against 12 men at Tynecastle.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was offside when netting the winner, while the Colombian's physical approach throughout the game infuriated Levein. The Hearts boss also directed criticism at Scottish FA referees chief John Fleming, claiming that advice he was given had proven to be useless.

The ex-Scotland manager has now been charged by the compliance officer for his post-match comments.

He has been cited under Scottish FA rule 72, which states that managers cannot criticise the performance of the match official or imply incompetence or bias.

What Levein said

"I read a quote from Neil Lennon a few weeks ago when they went to Celtic Park and he said that 'we were playing against 12 men'. That's how I feel today," he said post-match.



"How Morelos stays on the park and gets through that without a booking I'll never know. Some of the decisions today were abysmal.

"Austin (MacPhee) phoned (Scottish Football Association head of referees) John Fleming a while ago after we had three goals against us that were offside because the linesman made mistakes.

"John Fleming suggested that we held the line on the 18-yard line to make it easier for his officials. So we did that today and they still f*****g got it wrong!

"Actually, it's 13 we are playing against. And the good thing is that Neil Lennon didn't get any punishment - that's good to know. It's really good news that there won't be any punishment."

Levein was asked if he had attempted to discuss his concerns with Madden and said he didn't think it would have been productive.

"What's the point, unless he's got a time machine and go back to fix his mistakes?" he asked.

"Morelos had loads of fouls where he doesn't even watch the ball. He just jumps into the centre-backs. There was one where he has smashed Christophe and Bobby said to one of our players: 'It's alright, that's just Morelos - he's a bit silly sometimes'. Well maybe I'll tell our players to be silly because you don't get booked for it!

"It was an abysmal performance."