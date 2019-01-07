Hearts recruit Leeds United's Conor Shaughnessy on loan

The central defender has joined the Tynecastle club until the end of the season.

Hearts have two new recruits. SNS Group

Hearts have completed the signing of defender Conor Shaugnessy on loan from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old, who will be at Tynecastle until the end of the season, is a direct replacement for Jimmy Dunne, who has returned to parent club Burnley.

Shaughnessy came through the ranks at Reading before moving to Leeds on a four-year deal in 2016. He made 14 appearances in his first season before his progress was halted by injury and has not been in Marcelo Bielsa's plans this season.

The defender will now join Hearts on their winter training camp in Spain this week. He'll be joined by fellow new-signing David Vanacek, who has completed his move after agreeing a pre-contract deal last year.