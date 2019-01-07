Boost for Aberdeen as Sam Cosgrove signs new contract

The Pittodrie club's top scorer has extended his deal to the summer of 2022.

Aberdeen top scorer Sam Cosgrove has committed his future to the club, signing a contract extension until 2022.

The 22-year old has netted nine times already this season and shown his value to Derek McInnes' side.

That prompted the club to offer him a new deal and extend his stay at Pittodrie. Cosgrove said it was an easy decision to put pen to paper.

"To be honest, as soon as the offer came through, it was never a matter of if I was going to sign it, it was just about getting things done as soon as possible," he told Aberdeen's website. "And while it's great to have security for my future, I see it as an incentive to push on and showing what more I've got to come.

"We didn't have the start to the season that we would have hoped for but the run that we've been on for the past month especially has put us in a great position going into the second half of the season."

Cosgrove moved to Aberdeen in 2017 from Carlisle United.