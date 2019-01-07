Paris St Germain's Timothy Weah joins Celtic on loan

The striker has moved to Brendan Rodgers' side for the remainder of the season.

Weah played for PSG against Celtic in the UEFA Youth League in 2017. SNS Group

Celtic have announced the signing of Paris St. Germain forward Timothy Weah on a six-month loan deal.

The forward is joining up with his new teammates at their winter training camp in Dubai and will be part of Brendan Rodgers' squad as they look complete a third successive domestic treble.

Weah becomes Celtic's second signing of the January transfer window, following the recruitment of Oliver Burke on loan.

The PSG forward is the son of former Ballon D'Or winner George Weah and he has already enjoyed first team football with the Ligue 1 club where his father played for three years during an illustrious career.

Weah has scored two goals in six appearances for PSG and has also earned eight international caps for USA.

Rodgers told the Celtic View: "Timothy's a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He's hungry too.

"He's been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it's difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

"He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he's very good, very fast and is a strong player. He'll add competition to the squad."

Weah said: "It's a fantastic honour to sign for such a historic club, and I'm really looking forward to this opportunity.

"I'm also delighted to be working with such a great coach and great team-mates, and I'm looking forward so much to be playing in front of some of the best and most passionate fans on the planet. I'm so happy and so excited."