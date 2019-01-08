  • STV
Arfield thrilled by Rangers' high-calibre recruits

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Scott Arfield and Connor Goldson lauded the additions of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has said he knows full-well the quality new signings Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis possess after a series of Premier League battles over the years.

Defoe and Davis have linked up with the Light Blues in Tenerife after penning loan moves from Bournemouth and Southampton respectively.

Steven Gerrard has also sealed pre-contract moves for Dundee's Glen Kamara and Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones as the Ibrox boss continues an extensive squad overhaul.

Arfield was the first signing of Gerrard's tenure in Govan and the former Burnley man believes the addition of two more players with English top-flight experience can only boost Rangers' prospects.

Speaking to STV in Spain, he said: "Huge for us, you only need to look at the level they have played at for a number of years.

"I've been lucky enough to play against them both and they are the two players you normally talk about after the game to whoever was playing directly against them.

"I've played up against Davo numerous times and what a player he is.

"Jermain's movement and ability to score from mad angles is just magnificent so to have him in the building, wearing this shirt can only drive us on."

On Defoe, Arfield continued: "He is a leader, you look up to that calibre of player.

"It won't be just the 18-year-olds like Glenn Middleton looking up, when you have a player like that in the dressing room who looks after himself and looks as lean as that at 36, it can only be good for the club and for us."

'I loved it, it's the best game I have played in. The atmosphere was electric and to win the game was massive for us. It's one I'll never forget.'
Scott Arfield on Rangers' derby win

Arfield played a key role last month as Rangers beat Celtic at Ibrox to go level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Premiership.

The Canadian international labelled the match the best of his career to date, and said he relished the chance to go toe-to-toe with Celtic skipper Scott Brown.

He said: "It was a massive opportunity for the players to become the heroes that got that first win in a number of years.

"I loved it, it's the best game I have played in. The atmosphere was electric and to win the game was massive for us. It's one I'll never forget.

On his battle with Brown, Arfield added: "He has been great for Scottish football, for the national team he has been brilliant.

"But I'd watched the games from afar and my opinion was nobody had really challenged him or got up close to him.

"We were guilty of it at Parkhead, we never got after Celtic, but this one was completely different, the formation we played allowed me to go and express my game."

Goldson lauds deadly Defoe

Defender Connor Goldson also lauded the quality of Rangers' recent recruits, insisting he's delighted to not be facing up against veteran striker Defoe.

Asked if the additions can help lead Rangers to the title, he said: "We hope so, that's what they have been brought in to help do.

"But at the same time they are just great signings and ones the club deserves to have.

"Hopefully they can have a good impact and move us forward."

On Defoe's arrival, he said: "You do, you always want the best players to be on your team.

"If Defoe can come here and score goals for us it will make me more than happy at the other end of the pitch.

"I've watched him over the years, he's amongst the best finishers in the country.

"He's scored how many goals in the Premier League and for England so it is exciting times for everyone here at Rangers."

