Timothy Weah to give 'blood, sweat and tears' for Celtic

Celtic signing Timothy Weah has promised to give "blood, sweat and tears" for the Hoops after joining from PSG.

The 18-year-old striker has linked up with Brendan Rodgers' squad in Dubai after penning a six-month loan move from the French giants.

Weah had found first-team opportunities hard to come by in Paris as he battled with the world's most expensive player Neymar, France wonderkid Kylian Mbappe and Uruguayan goal machine Edinson Cavani for a starting spot.

The USA international believes he is better for his experience mixing it with the game's elite, though, and is now ready to put the tricks he has learnt into practice at Parkhead.

Speaking to STV in Dubai, Weah reflected: "At PSG I got my opportunities but didn't seize them right away

"But I am ready at Celtic and can't wait to put in some hard work.

"Playing with the stars at PSG really matured me.

"You learn from the world-class players and you learn from the high-intensity of training. Even not playing at PSG, it matured me as I know I can't take anything for granted.

"You have to fight for everything and I understand that now.

"I'm ready to leave my blood, sweat and tears on the field when I play for Celtic."

After hearing of Celtic's interest, Weah said it didn't take him long to decide Parkhead was the perfect place for him to continue his development.

He added: "In December we heard that Celtic were interested and that was our choice immediately.

"Brendan Rodgers and the staff invited us to come visit.

"I saw the stadium, met the staff, it was amazing and I fell in love with the club immediately.

"I knew it was the place I wanted to come to. Brendan Rodgers is a coach I look up to a lot.

"I love his style of play and how he holds his own as a team.

"I want to come here and learn not only as a footballer but as a man and I believe he can help me with that."