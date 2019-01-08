  • STV
  • MySTV

Timothy Weah to give 'blood, sweat and tears' for Celtic

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Timothy Weah is ready to give his all after joining Celtic on loan from PSG.

Celtic signing Timothy Weah has promised to give "blood, sweat and tears" for the Hoops after joining from PSG.

The 18-year-old striker has linked up with Brendan Rodgers' squad in Dubai after penning a six-month loan move from the French giants.

Weah had found first-team opportunities hard to come by in Paris as he battled with the world's most expensive player Neymar, France wonderkid Kylian Mbappe and Uruguayan goal machine Edinson Cavani for a starting spot.

The USA international believes he is better for his experience mixing it with the game's elite, though, and is now ready to put the tricks he has learnt into practice at Parkhead.

Speaking to STV in Dubai, Weah reflected: "At PSG I got my opportunities but didn't seize them right away

"But I am ready at Celtic and can't wait to put in some hard work.

"Playing with the stars at PSG really matured me.

"You learn from the world-class players and you learn from the high-intensity of training. Even not playing at PSG, it matured me as I know I can't take anything for granted.

"You have to fight for everything and I understand that now.

"I'm ready to leave my blood, sweat and tears on the field when I play for Celtic."

Test: Weah is put through his paces in Dubai.
Test: Weah is put through his paces in Dubai. SNS

After hearing of Celtic's interest, Weah said it didn't take him long to decide Parkhead was the perfect place for him to continue his development.

He added: "In December we heard that Celtic were interested and that was our choice immediately.

"Brendan Rodgers and the staff invited us to come visit.

"I saw the stadium, met the staff, it was amazing and I fell in love with the club immediately.

"I knew it was the place I wanted to come to. Brendan Rodgers is a coach I look up to a lot.

"I love his style of play and how he holds his own as a team.

"I want to come here and learn not only as a footballer but as a man and I believe he can help me with that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.