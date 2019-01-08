Celtic complete deal for striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo
The 21-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.
Celtic have confirmed the signing of striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.
The Ivory Coast attacker joins the Hoops from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, subject to a medical and international clearance.
Issouf Bayo switched to Slovakia after two years in Tunisia before quickly hitting the goal-scoring trail.
The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in 23 games at the start of this season, helping DAC reach second place in the top-flight.
Celtic made their move for Issouf Bayo upon the opening of the January transfer window.
DAC confirmed to STV a bid had been rejected last week but Brendan Rodgers has now got his wish, with the forward following PSG's Timothy Weah in joining the Scottish champions this week.