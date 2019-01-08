Celtic complete deal for striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo

The 21-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Move: Issouf Bayo (left) has joined Celtic. FC DAC 1904

Celtic have confirmed the signing of striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.

The Ivory Coast attacker joins the Hoops from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, subject to a medical and international clearance.

Issouf Bayo switched to Slovakia after two years in Tunisia before quickly hitting the goal-scoring trail.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in 23 games at the start of this season, helping DAC reach second place in the top-flight.

Celtic made their move for Issouf Bayo upon the opening of the January transfer window.

DAC confirmed to STV a bid had been rejected last week but Brendan Rodgers has now got his wish, with the forward following PSG's Timothy Weah in joining the Scottish champions this week.