Dundee recall Kamara as club look to do deal with Rangers

The midfielder is returning from international duty and could move to Ibrox this month.

Deal: Kamara has already signed a pre-contract agreement. SNS Group

Glen Kamara has been recalled from international duty as Dundee aim to reach a deal with Rangers over the transfer of the player during this window.

The Finland international has signed a pre-contract with the Ibrox side and is due to join the club in the summer on a four year contract. But STV understands talks have taken place between the Dark and Light Blues over a potential deal this month.

Kamara was with the Finland squad in Qatar for a friendly against Sweden, but we understand the player is heading back to Scotland to hold talks with Dundee.

Finland boss Markku Kanerva confirmed that Dundee had recalled the midfielder and were permitted to do so because the match was not on FIFA's international calendar.

"They have the right to do so because it's not a so-called International Game Day," he said. "I guess the issue is related to Glen's fresh move."

Kamara came through the ranks at Arsenal before joining Dundee in 2017.