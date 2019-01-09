  • STV
  • MySTV

Searing sun and wheelie-bin baths: on the road with Celtic and Hibs

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey

STV's Chris Harvey is in Dubai following Celtic and Hibs on their winter break.

Premiership clubs have swapped Scotland for sunshine.
Premiership clubs have swapped Scotland for sunshine. STV

Dubai is hot. Sure, the locals are wearing jeans and jackets and complaining about the cold, but it's 29 degrees. Just because it's much cooler than July doesn't mean, for a January acclimatised Scot at least, that it doesn't feel uncomfortable.

It's hot for the Celtic and Hibs players too, and likely will be for the Aberdeen squad when they arrive today. I know this because they've told me. Every sweaty beep run and 'possession session' they're put through sees them gasping for chilled water bottles and slumping on shady turf anywhere they can find it.

Hibs have taken a leaf out of the Andy Murray playbook and are jumping gleefully into wheelie-bin 'ice-baths', with players forming queues despite the plunge normally being considered torture by athletes.

As for working out here, there a two camps - the written press and those carrying lenses. It would be unfair to suggest that not everyone works hard on these trips but I do look enviously at the writers sitting in hotel lobbies on their laptops as they prepare for the next player interview.

There's an element of camaraderie between the Scottish media, but only up to a point. The competitive demands of scoops and exclusives means, behind the smile and the 'how are you this morning?' repartee, we're all hoping to get one over on rivals.

Battle: STV's Chris Harvey vies with another journalist for an exclusive.
Battle: STV's Chris Harvey vies with another journalist for an exclusive.

The workload can be tough but it's an accepted part of swapping the comfort of the studio for a week long location shoot - that's location not vacation! For example, a day producing two reports for the STV News at Six went something like this:

Up at 07:30, despite being awake since 0400 due to the time-difference, and then drive (without breakfast) to Celtic's training camp at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex to report on their training session.

Arrive at 09:30 and begin filming flat out for 40 minutes, focussing on shots of new signing Oliver Burke. Then hot foot in my Nissan Sunny (50th Anniversary edition) hire car to Hibs training complex at the Dubai English Speaking College 30km away.

After filming for 45 minutes or so, I head all the way across the city to Celtic's team hotel for three player interviews. Two hours later and I'm heading all the way back across the city to film three player interviews plus their manager at the Hibs team hotel.

Having finished up at Deira City, I set off all the way back across town to my hotel. By this point it's just after 7pm local time and almost 12 hours since I began working and about three hours until the STV News at 6 goes live in Scotland.

I've still got two reports to write, edit and send to Scotland plus a mountain of phone calls and messages from colleagues to negotiate before the finished product goes to air.

I can't emphasise enough how stressful this bit is. It's all well and good filming, interviewing and making sure everything is in focus and beautifully lit but if none of it makes it to your TV, then I'll be having an awkward conversation at some point in the near future.

So you focus on what you can control and pray to the wi-fi god for a fast upload speed, a great ping response, and a successful send. Endless phone calls and messages are part of this process, mainly variations on 'we can't see your material/what's it called?/did you actually send it?/are you sure?'

Finally, a wave of calm breaks and you know that your report, the report that's meant a 14 hour day, with no breakfast, lunch or tea, the report that involved over two hours of recorded material - and more than 200 km of Dubai motorway - has finally travelled the thousands of miles back to base ready for broadcast.

By this time, freezing cold from the hotel air-conditioning and hungry from a day without eating, I put on a hoodie and head out into the Dubai night to find somewhere, anywhere, open for food.

Then I realise it's Dubai and everywhere is open and it's still hot.

Feeling the heat: Mikael Lustig swelters in the Dubai sun.
Feeling the heat: Mikael Lustig swelters in the Dubai sun. SNS

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.