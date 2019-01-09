Ross McCormack out to 'get mojo back' at Motherwell

McCormack is looking to put two tough years behind him after returning to Fir Park.

Motherwell recruit Ross McCormack has said he's looking to "get his mojo back" at Fir Park after a torrid two-year spell.

McCormack found himself banished by parent club Aston Villa two years ago as a result of a major bust-up with then manager Steve Bruce.

The 32-year-old has since sought loan moves in a bid for first-team football, with stints in Australia seeing the former Scotland striker play for first Melbourne and then more recently Central Coast Mariners.

McCormack has now decided to return to the Steelmen for the second half of the season and hopes home comforts can help him rediscover the form which saw him rack up £25m worth of transfer fees.

Speaking to STV at Motherwell's winter training camp in Tenerife, he said: "I just think after the two years I've had it is a good time to come home, to a club you are familiar with, to a club you are wanted at and to just enjoy being a footballer again.

"It has been a tough couple of years, it has been a rough ride so I am just looking to get back enjoying it, being amongst the first-team squad here and getting the mojo back, so to speak.

He added: "I've definitely not fallen out of love with the game, maybe just the politics behind it.

"I still live for the game and want to play, as shown by moving across the world twice."

McCormack spent two years at Fir Park between 2006 and 2008, helping the club to a third-place SPL finish in his second season before embarking on a nomadic career.

Now back in Lanarkshire, the forward is looking to pass on his experiences to the next generation coming through at Fir Park.

McCormack continued: "From a selfish point of view, hopefully this is good for me and I can get back doing what I do.

"We have a lot of young boys here too so hopefully I can lend some experience to them and help them along the way.

"I think I have been through a lot, I've played in Scotland, England and Australia.

"I'm 32 but I still feel fresh, I still feel I have a lot of years left to play.

"There are a lot of good players here, the main thing is the injury list.

"Once all these good players come back you will see a different Motherwell side and hopefully I can be a part of that."