Dunfermline part company with manager Allan Johnston

Allan Johnston has departed East End Park after the Pars' poor start to the season.

Departure: Johnston has left Dunfermline. SNS

Dunfermline have parted company with manager Allan Johnston and assistant Sandy Clark.

The Pars announced on Wednesday Johnston's three-and-a-half year stint in charge at East End Park had been brought to an end after a poor run of results, with Stevie Crawford now taking interim charge.

Dunfermline let their lead slip at the weekend when they drew 2-2 with Alloa, a result which left the Fife outfit seventh in the Championship.

The club has now decided it's time for change in the hotseat.

Johnston had been in charge of the East End Park club since the summer of 2015.

The former Hearts winger led the Pars to the League One title at the first time of asking before consolidating their spot in the second tier across the next two seasons.

However, a slow start to this campaign meant his side had slipped off the pace in the battle for the promotion play-off spots.

Chairman Ross McArthur said: "I wish to place on record our sincere thanks to Allan and Sandy for their considerable efforts on behalf of our club.

"We wish them well in the future. Stevie Crawford has agreed today to take charge of the team for Saturday's visit to Tannadice."