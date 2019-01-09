Rodgers eyes further Celtic signings for 'tight' title race

Brendan Rodgers has targeted more additions as Celtic look to retain the Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers has targeted further January signings as Celtic look to gain the advantage in a "tight" Premiership title race.

The champions and Rangers currently sit level on points at the top of the table, although Celtic has a game in hand on their rivals.

Rodgers has moved quickly in the transfer market this month as the Hoops look to bounce back from defeat at Ibrox last time out by sealing deals for attacking prospects Oliver Burke, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Timothy Weah.

The Northern Irish boss, who revealed youngsters Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry may head out on loan, is keen to continue his signing spree in the coming weeks, however, to boost Celtic's chances of retaining their crown.

Speaking to reporters at Celtic's training base in Dubai, he said: "We will look to do more business, that is important for us.

"In Scotland in particular the January window is important.

"You are trying to improve your squad not just for now but for the European qualifiers as they come around very quickly on you.

"The market is difficult but the club has always worked a certain way.

"That has always been to bring in young, talented players, improve them and then sell them on.

"My job is to get the best possible players we can in that market."

Recruit: Weah is one of three Celtic signings this month SNS

Rangers, meanwhile, have embarked on a recruitment drive of their own, with Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis two of four players agreeing moves to Ibrox this month.

The Celtic boss revealed he tried to sign "underrated footballer" Davis whilst in charge at Swansea.

But Rodgers said he isn't "looking over the garden fence" and insisted Celtic must always look to set their own standards, regardless of what others are doing.

Rodgers, who said Dedryck Boyata will likely stay until the end of the season and offered no update on Scott Brown's future, continued: "You don't need to be a mathematician to know it is closer.

"But I think we are in a very good place to kick on.

"I think it will be tight and go right down to the very end.

"We can only concentrate on ourselves. Other teams have invested well and improved, that doesn't mean we have got worse, it means we just have to make sure we continue to improve.

"No matter how well you are doing, success is a moving target and you want to keep moving.

"It is tight but ultimately we want to come out as champions in the end."

Celtic blasted referee John Beaton's performance in the Old Firm derby after Alfredo Morelos went unpunished for a series of confrontations.

Rodgers said he hadn't seen the incidents back but felt the referee will agree himself he could have done better on the day.

The Parkhead manager also called for officials in Scotland to go full-time to help improve the standard of officiating.

He added: "John will probably analyse the game himself and admit he didn't have the best of games.

"But we all make mistakes as players and coaches in the game and refs are the same.

But, it certainly isn't something that the follow-up to a poor performance should mean, you get a death threat, of course.

"It's not something anyone can accept.

"I've always said the referees need help, for me they need to be full-time.

"They are being judged like full-time professionals and they are not.

"That is something I feel would help.

"The referees have been doing their best, I just think there have been some real decision.

"VAR could help, of course, but it is education. But what would help most is this being their job, their profession."