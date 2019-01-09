Jermain Defoe 'hungry' to prove doubters wrong at Rangers

The veteran striker said he wants to achieve something special at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe has said he is "hungry" to achieve something special at Rangers and prove any doubters wrong.

The 36-year-old has joined the Ibrox club on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth after struggling for regular minutes this season with the Cherries.

Defoe said his spell warming the bench had been a frustrating one but insisted it has only strengthened his desire to be successful in Scotland.

Speaking to reporters at Rangers' winter training camp in Tenerife, Defoe said: "I'm just hungry to do well.

"I'm probably even hungrier to do well as I haven't played at Bournemouth.

"Sometimes it's nice when you feel you have something to prove, you find something extra.

"Hopefully I can get off to a good start."

He added: "As a forward, getting a rhythm is the most important thing.

"Once you get a rhythm you can really show people what you can do.

"Even at 36, I believe when I get that rhythm I'll do well."

Defoe had racked up just 22 minutes of Premier League action this season for Eddie Howe's Premier League outfit.

The veteran forward said while his pace may now be on the decline, his goal-scoring touch remains intact.

He said: "I'm always sharp, I'm not as sharp as five, six years ago but I am still sharp.

"I'll always try to tick every box to make sure I am ready on a match-day.

"Of course, I'm not superhuman, as you get older you slow down, the body changes.

"But at the same time, the goals don't change, nothing changes in around the box, everything is the same."

Defoe revealed Crystal Palace ranked amongst potential suitors for his signature but the prospect of a fresh challenge north of the border and the chance to link up with former teammate Steven Gerrard won him over.

The ex-Spurs hitman continued: "There was interest but I fancied a different challenge, especially one where people were like... 'I'm not too sure on that one'.

"When Stevie got the job it did make me think a little bit.

"Seeing him so far, he is a natural and I am really looking forward to doing well.

"It's a massive football club and I am coming into an environment where everyone is confident, so close to achieving something special this season.

"To be a part of that would be special for me."